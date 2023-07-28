FORECAST: Excessive heat remains in the metro, signs of relief in sight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re still under a Storm Track Five Weather Alert as we continue with excessive heat into the afternoon. Excessive heat warnings are in place until 9 tonight with temperatures expected in the upper 90s and heat indices close to 110°. That being said, there are a few caveats that may lead to slightly cooler temperatures this afternoon. Front and upper-level low-pressure systems remain just to the north of the viewing area center within Iowa. In these locations, severe storm activity is high, but for our neck of the woods, we may have a marginal risk for severe weather to our extreme northern counties near the Iowa border late this afternoon. The storm threat is low, but we should be cautious of anything that develops during the day because it’s an opportunity to increase in strength. But this storm system allows for the development of cloud content much like yesterday. If we can hold onto cloud cover during the peak heat of the day, temperatures will remain lower than predicted, which would lead to a lower heat index. I would much rather you plan for the more aggressive heat, rather than hoping for the cloud cover though. I will continue to keep my meteorological eyes on the skies all morning and into the afternoon for you. If there are updates, we will warn you about it. In the meantime, the storm system will remain within the region into the weekend. It may shift slightly south, allowing for better chances for scattered showers and storms to develop both Saturday and Sunday. Most of our storm activity may develop to the north of the metro and then dive south through the afternoon. This is not expected to be a widespread event but more of a scattered pop-up scenario. White cloud cover will be a part of the forecast and the heat begins to die off.

Temperature v Heat Index (KCTV 5)

Expect lower to middle 90s Saturday and by Sunday temperatures return to seasonal within the upper 80s. There will be a brief reprise of heat into mid-next week as rain chances lessen and temperatures rise to the middle 90s by Wednesday. A cold front is expected by Thursday to bring in a few scattered showers and storms with rain chances currently at 30%, but with the passage of the storm system temperatures will regulate and return to seasonal for the end of the week into next weekend.

