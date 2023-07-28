Excessive Heat Warning extended to Saturday evening for Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An excessive heat warning went into effect Wednesday morning and was expected to last at least two days. That time frame has been extended.

The National Weather Service announced Friday afternoon that would extend the heat warning until Saturday at 9 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low-to-mid 90s, with heat indices above 100 degrees.

Don’t get me wrong, I love summer but… pic.twitter.com/310uPMnP0W — Meteorologist Warren Sears (@WarrenKCTV5) July 28, 2023

