Excessive Heat Warning extended to Saturday evening for Kansas City area

An excessive heat warning has been extended until Saturday evening for the Kansas City area.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An excessive heat warning went into effect Wednesday morning and was expected to last at least two days. That time frame has been extended.

The National Weather Service announced Friday afternoon that would extend the heat warning until Saturday at 9 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low-to-mid 90s, with heat indices above 100 degrees.

For the latest weather information, click here.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

