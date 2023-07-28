Aging & Style
Data expert challenges Jackson County’s claim that property values raised 30%, says his analysis shows it’s even higher

By Angie Ricono
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County has been telling homeowners assessments raised 30% on average across the county.

Data expert Preston Smith says that’s an understatement. He recently got county data and did his own analysis.

“When you crunch their own numbers, it’s 36.7%. And, there’s no doubt that’s what it is,” said Smith.

KCTV5 reached out to the county for a response but has not heard back on how Smith’s calculations could be so different from what the county has been saying.

If 36.7% is the actual average increase, it means Jackson County homeowners faced one of the largest hikes of any metro community in the United States. It would outpace Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit and L.A. County.

Smith says that, while the increases are clearly large, they are also all over the place.

“There’s no consistency. It’s a pattern that is completely random. You have no way of tracking where anything happens. You have a 100% increase or 200% increase at one house. The next house, it could go down just as much,” said Smith.

KCTV5 recently reported on a high-end neighborhood that reflects the unevenness of the recent assessment.

KCTV5 Investigates: How does Jackson County tax the rich?

KCTV5 requested information from all metro area assessor offices. Homeowners can still appeal in Jackson County, so its number is still growing. However, there are already more than 43,000 appeals.

Below is how that compares to other counties by percentage:

(KCTV5 News)

“It’s just pathetic. It’s really, truly pathetic what they’ve done. And, what they’ve done to the people in Jackson County. I mean, that is the pain that they’ve caused,” said Smith.

For more information on how you can file an appeal, click here.

If you have fought your appeal and won, we want to hear from you. Email us at investigate@kctv5.com.

