Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Cut loose, its Footloose at Theatre in the Park!

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Members of the theatre in the park cast of Footloose join Jillian and Bill to share about the upcoming show. The famous story of a boy and his mother relocating and going through growing pains is communicated through music and dance. This story will tear at your heart strings and make you want to get up and dance! Footloose is playing at Theater in The Park at Shawnee Mission park now through August 5th.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck fire delayed traffic on I-435 just west of the Grandview Triangle on July 27, 2023.
Fatal semi-truck crash shuts down several lanes on I-435 near Grandview Triangle
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
On Thursday, 17-year-old Will Ensley, an incoming senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest, was...
Incoming Shawnee Mission Northwest senior identified as victim of dump truck crash
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park

Latest News

Helen Austen joins Jillian to share different ways to keep your car clean and organized this...
Before you hit the road this summer clean and organize that car!
Helen Austen joins Jillian to share different ways to keep your car clean and organized this...
Before you hit the road this summer clean and organize that car!
Members of the theatre in the park cast of Footloose join Jillian and Bill to share about the...
Cut loose, its Footloose at Theatre in the Park!
With people living longer and healthcare expenses continuing to rise, Jillian sits down with...
Here’s why it’s important to have a long term care plan