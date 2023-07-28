Cut loose, its Footloose at Theatre in the Park!

Members of the theatre in the park cast of Footloose join Jillian and Bill to share about the upcoming show. The famous story of a boy and his mother relocating and going through growing pains is communicated through music and dance. This story will tear at your heart strings and make you want to get up and dance! Footloose is playing at Theater in The Park at Shawnee Mission park now through August 5th.

