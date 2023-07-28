Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

BMW Tupac Shakur was shot in is selling for $1.75 million

The 1996 BMW that Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot is currently up for sale in Las Vegas.
The 1996 BMW that Tupac Shakur was in when he was shot is currently up for sale in Las Vegas.(KTNV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - The BMW Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot is up for sale.

Shakur was gunned down on Sept. 7, 1996, while he was a passenger in the vehicle after leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight was driving the leased vehicle at the time of the murder.

Tupac Shakur was shot near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996 while he was a passenger in a vehicle.
Tupac Shakur was shot near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996 while he was a passenger in a vehicle.(KTNV via CNN Newsource)

Now, Celebrity Cars in Las Vegas is selling the 1996 BMW for $1.75 million.

According to Celebrity Cars General Manager Ryan Hamilton, the vehicle has been fixed since the shooting and sold to the public multiple times, likely without those owners knowing its history.

That was until about four years ago, when a collector realized it was the vehicle Shakur was in after finding a hidden compartment on the side of the door.

The compartment was likely used to store a gun, Hamilton said.

Last week, Las Vegas police served a search warrant at an area home belonging to Duane Davis, the uncle of Orlando Anderson – the man police believe killed the rapper.

Police said they are planning to test firearm cartridges that were seized from the home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck fire delayed traffic on I-435 just west of the Grandview Triangle on July 27, 2023.
Fatal semi-truck crash shuts down several lanes on I-435 near Grandview Triangle
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
On Thursday, 17-year-old Will Ensley, an incoming senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest, was...
Incoming Shawnee Mission Northwest senior identified as victim of dump truck crash
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
17-year-old victim of multi-car pileup remembered as hard worker with bright future

Latest News

The fate of U.S. trucking company Yellow Corp. isn’t looking good.
Trucking company Yellow Corp. is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy. Here’s what you need to know.
Seven teens were charged in connection with the homicide of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of...
Teen pleads no contest in 2022 fatal shooting at Black Bob Park
Aspens Restaurant and Lounge posted to social media on Friday afternoon that they are “closed...
Aspens Restaurant and Lounge ‘closed until further notice’
Jackson County has been telling homeowners assessments raised 30% on average across the county....
Data expert challenges Jackson County’s claim that property values raised 30%, says his analysis sho
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once...
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation