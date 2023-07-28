Aging & Style
Aspens Restaurant and Lounge ‘closed until further notice’

Generic image of a "closed" sign at a business. Photo: MGN(mgn)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Aspens Restaurant and Lounge posted to social media on Friday afternoon that they are “closed until further notice.”

No other context was provided. KCTV5 News is working to reach out to the business for any comment.

Aspens has been in the public consciousness recently due to the Jackson Mahomes case.

According to KCTV5′s previous coverage, Jackson Mahomes is accused of assaulting a business owner and waiter at an Overland Park restaurant.

“The investigation began on Feb. 25 just after 10:30 p.m., when police were called to investigate an incident at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge,” KCTV5 wrote.

Previous coverage regarding the Jackson Mahomes case:

Jackson Mahomes allowed to contact 3 witnesses in sexual battery case after bond motion hearing

Jackson Mahomes grabbed victim by throat, kissed her without consent: court document

Jackson Mahomes requests bond amendment to speak with friends listed as case defendants

Jackson Mahomes released from jail after first appearance for sexual battery, battery charges

Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail

