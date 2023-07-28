Aspens Restaurant and Lounge ‘closed until further notice’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Aspens Restaurant and Lounge posted to social media on Friday afternoon that they are “closed until further notice.”

No other context was provided. KCTV5 News is working to reach out to the business for any comment.

Aspens has been in the public consciousness recently due to the Jackson Mahomes case.

According to KCTV5′s previous coverage, Jackson Mahomes is accused of assaulting a business owner and waiter at an Overland Park restaurant.

“The investigation began on Feb. 25 just after 10:30 p.m., when police were called to investigate an incident at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge,” KCTV5 wrote.

