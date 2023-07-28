Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

After special meeting, JCCC makes changes in Human Resources

By Cyndi Fahrlander
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Johnson County Community College this week notified the campus of changes within the Human Resources Department.

In an email, college president Andy Bowne wrote that during a special board meeting, it was decided that an outside HR consulting firm would work with the college’s HR department to address recent “concerns.”

The email does not specify what the concerns are.

Earlier this week, a JCCC student went public with a disturbing video on KCTV5.

Maya Kalmus recorded a road rage incident that happened more than a year ago while she was driving to campus.

RELATED: ‘It’s appalling.’ Student records video of JCCC employee threatening her in apparent road rage

In the video, the man tells Kalmus “I’m going to follow you, wherever you go.”

He goes on to say, “I’m going to kick the **** out of you. And I’m going to hold my foot on your throat until you gasp for air.”

Kalmus immediately reported it to campus police and Overland Park police. It turns out that the man threatening her was the lead groundskeeper for the college.

The Johnson County Prosecutor declined charges. But the man in the video, Dan Rainey, now faces a municipal charge of disorderly conduct.

Kalmus wonders why something was done sooner.

Rainey declined our interview request, but said by email, “Keep in mind…there usually is a different view.”

He also told KCTV5 he no longer works at the college, but our investigation revealed that he was still listed as an employee when we first began looking into that disturbing recording.

A JCCC spokesperson denied a connection between the student stepping forward and recent HR changes. He characterized the changes as a “planned action” despite the email that said it was a special board meeting. The spokesperson did not clarify as to what sparked the HR changes.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated after comment from JCCC.

ALSO READ: KCTV5 Investigates: How does Jackson County tax the rich?

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi-truck fire delayed traffic on I-435 just west of the Grandview Triangle on July 27, 2023.
Fatal semi-truck crash shuts down several lanes on I-435 near Grandview Triangle
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
On Thursday, 17-year-old Will Ensley, an incoming senior at Shawnee Mission Northwest, was...
Incoming Shawnee Mission Northwest senior identified as victim of dump truck crash
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park

Latest News

KCFD says victim 'alert and oriented' following water rescue near Heart of America bridge
KCFD says victim 'alert and oriented' following water rescue near Heart of America bridge
FILE — A 15-year-old pleaded no contest in connection with a homicide in May 2022.
Teen pleads no contest in 2022 fatal shooting at Black Bob Park
Osmani Haji Gul is accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in the St. Louis Hills...
Man charged after 6-year-old boy sexually assaulted in St. Louis
A Missouri woman said she was "ready to cry" after her Super Cash Bonanza ticket revealed that...
Lee’s Summit woman ‘ready to cry’ after lottery win
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce greets fans before NFL football training camp Friday,...
Red Rally set to follow Chiefs’ training camp practice Saturday