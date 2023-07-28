18-year-old charged after threat closed Leavenworth pool

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old man from Leavenworth has been arrested after a threat he made forced the temporary closure of a public pool.

Landen W. Burgess was arrested Thursday -- the same day threats results in the temporary closure -- and charged with aggravated criminal threat Friday morning.

Burgess is scheduled to appear in Leavenworth court Friday at 1 p.m.

“We take these matters seriously,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Thanks to law enforcement for their hard work.”

