WANTED: Larry Bailey

Larry Bailey.
Larry Bailey.(Via the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 63-year-old Larry Bailey is wanted for failure to appear in court following a sex offender registration violation.

The warrant was issued out of Jackson County, Missouri. Bailey is a noncompliant registered sex offender.

His last known address was in Independence, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

He is known to be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Bailey is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and who weighs 160 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

He as no known tattoos.

If you know where he is or where he might be, you should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

