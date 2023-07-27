Spanish, English speakers property assessment workshops offered in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Assessor’s Office plans to give updates concerning walk-in property value reviews and additional resources for both residential and commercial property owners Thursday morning, as local groups are hosting another townhall meeting for the Spanish-speaking community Thursday night.

The clock is ticking as the deadline is just four days away – July 31, at 11:59 p.m.

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Guadalupe Centers are partnering up with county legislator Manny Abarca to help out the Latine community in the county. It’s the second of three town hall meetings they are hosting to assist the Spanish speakers in the county.

Abarca wrote in a press release that his office has received an immense amount of communication from constituents in his district, receiving an incredible amount of concerning feedback regarding the assessment and board of equalization process. One of the prevalent concerns is inaccessibility and lack of resources for non-English speakers.

The meeting is happening here at 2640 Belleview Avenue from 6 to 8 p.m.

As for the assessor’s office news conference Thursday morning at 9 a.m., they plan to also address updates on hours and services available on July 29 and new information about new hours for voluntary walk-in property reviews.

More than 39,000 appeals have been filed as of last week with roughly 7,000 cases resolved. That 7,000 number is twice the amount of cases resolved compared to 2021, according to Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.

Before you file an appeal, the Jackson County Assessor’s Office has given some final reminders:

- Assessment offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. This will be the final opportunity to get in-person help from staff and real estate agents for filing an appeal.

- The call center has been updated, adding more capacity for callers. The call center is only used for people who need assistance filing an appeal. It is not used to schedule appointments. This is the call center helpline number: (877)895-9675

- Property owners who provided the Assessor’s Office with an email address will receive their Board of Equalization appointment information via email. If you do not provide an email address, the BOE appointment information will come through the mail. Notices about BOE appointments will be mailed out 7-10 days prior to the property owner’s hearing.

As of July 20, more than 39,000 appeals have been filed, with roughly 7,000 cases resolved. According to Jackson County Assessor, Gail McCann Beatty, this is twice the amount of cases resolved compared to 2021. Property valuations are conducted every two years in Missouri.

You can follow this link for a complete fact sheet on property valuations and the appeal process.

