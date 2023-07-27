Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

The Single Mom KC gets check from KCTV through 3 Degree Guarantee initiative

Congrats to The Single Mom KC on being the first check recipient, receiving $1,100!
Congrats to The Single Mom KC on being the first check recipient, receiving $1,100!(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Storm Track 5 weather team has been working hard to keep our forecast as accurate as possible.

And on Wednesday, local nonprofit The Single Mom KC is the first charity to receive a check as part of our 3 Degree Guarantee.

Each weekday during the 10 p.m. newscast the Storm Track 5 Weather Team will deliver a guaranteed forecast that includes the high temperature for Kansas City for the following day. Then each day on KCTV5 News at 6 p.m. they will compare the forecast high temperature to the actual high temperature reported at KCI.

Every time the forecast high temperature is within 3 degrees of the actual high, KCTV5 will donate $50 to a local charity. At the end of each month, KCTV5 will add up the total and present a check to the selected charity.

The Storm Track 5 weather team prides itself on accuracy and is excited to be helping those in Kansas City and surrounding areas. That way when we get it right, everyone wins!

Congrats to The Single Mom KC on being the first check recipient, receiving $1,100 for our forecast predictions in the month of June!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park
‘I’m going to follow you wherever you go.’ JCCC student records confrontation, questions what...
‘It’s appalling.’ Student records video of JCCC employee threatening her in apparent road rage
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A subdivision in western Shawnee is approaching nearly a whole week without receiving daily...
Shawnee subdivision goes nearly a week without mail service
Tight end Travis Kelce may have the hearts of Kansas City Chiefs fans but there's still work to...
It’s a cruel summer for Travis Kelce: friendship bracelet with his phone number unseen by Swift

Latest News

Barbecue is king in KC, but we've also got a lot of good Mexican places in town! Here's Neal...
Neal Jones' Top 5: Mexican restaurants
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game...
‘It can be very emotionally disturbing.’ What you need to know about sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes
About 43,800 property owners in Jackson County are challenging their assessments.
KCTV5 Investigates: How does Jackson County tax the rich?
Larry Bailey.
WANTED: Larry Bailey
Platte County man sentenced for sexually assaulting minor to produce, distribute child pornography