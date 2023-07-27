The Single Mom KC gets check from KCTV through 3 Degree Guarantee initiative

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Storm Track 5 weather team has been working hard to keep our forecast as accurate as possible.

And on Wednesday, local nonprofit The Single Mom KC is the first charity to receive a check as part of our 3 Degree Guarantee.

Each weekday during the 10 p.m. newscast the Storm Track 5 Weather Team will deliver a guaranteed forecast that includes the high temperature for Kansas City for the following day. Then each day on KCTV5 News at 6 p.m. they will compare the forecast high temperature to the actual high temperature reported at KCI.

Every time the forecast high temperature is within 3 degrees of the actual high, KCTV5 will donate $50 to a local charity. At the end of each month, KCTV5 will add up the total and present a check to the selected charity.

The Storm Track 5 weather team prides itself on accuracy and is excited to be helping those in Kansas City and surrounding areas. That way when we get it right, everyone wins!

Congrats to The Single Mom KC on being the first check recipient, receiving $1,100 for our forecast predictions in the month of June!

