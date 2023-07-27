Showcasing why KC is a great place to live and start your career

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT
Today is National Intern Day which means it’s a great opportunity to acknowledge the efforts of and celebrate our future leaders. Watch this to learn more about how companies throughout our region are creating engaging experiences for interns, while showcasing Kansas City as a great place to live and begin their careers.  Sponsored by KC Area Development Council.

