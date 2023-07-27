Aging & Style
Second abandoned house catches fire in one afternoon, Bomb and Arson investigating

The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department responded to a second abandoned house fire within a few hours of each other.
The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department responded to a second abandoned house fire within a few hours of each other.(KCFD)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to an abandoned, two-story house fire this afternoon at 12th and Collins Avenue.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was called to the area for a separate disturbance and found the house on fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they were met with heavy smoke and fire from the second floor but were able to get the fire under control quickly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the KCFD has requested the assistance of the KCPD Bomb and Arson Unit.

No one was injured.

The KCFD called in the KCPD's Bomb and Arson Unit to investigate the cause of an abandoned house fire on Collins Avenue.
The KCFD called in the KCPD's Bomb and Arson Unit to investigate the cause of an abandoned house fire on Collins Avenue.(KCFD)

Earlier this afternoon, the KCFD responded to another abandoned house fire at the corner of 77th and Prospect Avenue. The fire department deemed the cause of that house fire “suspicious” but is still investigating.

READ MORE: Abandoned house on Prospect Avenue catches fire for third time this week

