Ross retires after training camp absence

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver John Ross runs during the NFL football team's organized team...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver John Ross runs during the NFL football team's organized team activities Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the contenders for a Chiefs roster spot has bowed out of the competition early in training camp.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs announced that wide receiver John Ross was placed on the reserve/retired list after informing the organization that he plans to retire.

Ross did not appear in an NFL game in 2022 and played in 37 games during the five years prior.

READ MORE: Toney shares update following knee surgery

Frequently injured and never a significant on-field producer, Ross never had a season of more than 506 yards receiving -- and didn’t eclipse 1,000 receiving yards for his career. Infamously, Ross was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, one spot ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

He signed with the Chiefs in January.

Ross holds the NFL record for the fastest NFL Combine 40-yard dash. He ran a 4.22 40-yard dash during the 2017 NFL Combine.

Prior to his professional career, Ross starred at the University of Washington, where he tallied 1,150 yards receiving during his senior season in 2016.

