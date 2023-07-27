Platte County man sentenced for sexually assaulting minor to produce, distribute child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for sexually assaulting a minor child victim to produce child pornography and distribute it to others.

The Farley, Missouri, man, 36-year-old Andrew J. McCardie, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison without parole.

The U.S. Department of Justice said McCardie pleaded guilty on Feb. 23, 2023, to two counts of producing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.

Through messages on the Kik application, McCardie communicated with individuals using a screen name to indicate he was willing and able to produce child pornography and distribute it to other people. On Feb. 11 and 12, 2022, McCardie produced 19 images and videos of child pornography involving a minor.

Most of the videos were created live, according to court documents.

On March 5, 2022, McCardie created another live video of his sexual abuse of the child victim, but he was unaware that he was communicating with an undercover law enforcement officer through Kik. According to the DOJ, McCardie told the officer he had been “doing these requests on Kik for a couple years now” while discussing how to sexually abuse a child.

A day later, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his residence and attempted to take him into custody. McCardie resisted arrest before being handcuffed and attempted to hide his iPhone in a bedroom closet, but officers found it along with 218 images and videos of child pornography on his Kik account.

