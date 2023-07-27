NWS: Heat index in KC on Wednesday tied record set in 2000
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Weather Service says that the heat index on Wednesday at KCI tied one that was a record 23 years ago.
“The ASOS at Kansas City International reached a heat index of 117° at 7 PM today (temp/dew point: 95/81),” NWS Kansas City tweeted.
“This ties the record heat index on record (dating back to 1972) of 117° on 7/20/2000,” the tweet continued. “Worth noting that we did have several 5 minute observations today above 117°.”
Things were even more intense up in St. Joe. In fact, it broke the record there.
“The ASOS at St. Joseph reached a heat index of 120 degrees (temp/dew point: 96/82) at 5 PM this afternoon,” NWS KC tweeted. “This is the hottest heat index on record at STJ going back to 1944, breaking 119 degrees on 7/22/2017 and 8/1/2011.”
