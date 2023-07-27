NWS: Heat index in KC on Wednesday tied record set in 2000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Weather Service says that the heat index on Wednesday at KCI tied one that was a record 23 years ago.

“The ASOS at Kansas City International reached a heat index of 117° at 7 PM today (temp/dew point: 95/81),” NWS Kansas City tweeted.

“This ties the record heat index on record (dating back to 1972) of 117° on 7/20/2000,” the tweet continued. “Worth noting that we did have several 5 minute observations today above 117°.”

Things were even more intense up in St. Joe. In fact, it broke the record there.

“The ASOS at St. Joseph reached a heat index of 120 degrees (temp/dew point: 96/82) at 5 PM this afternoon,” NWS KC tweeted. “This is the hottest heat index on record at STJ going back to 1944, breaking 119 degrees on 7/22/2017 and 8/1/2011.”

Increased moisture pooling along a weak cold front initially over NW Missouri that then worked its way south toward KC is what led to these very high heat indices for St. Joe, Maryville, Chillicothe, and KC. Humidity was much lower farther south. https://t.co/ffBhoGM3Ov — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 27, 2023

