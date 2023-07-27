Aging & Style
Marijuana microbusiness license applications open in Missouri

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you want to start selling marijuana in the Show Me State, you might be in luck. From now until August 10, Missourians can apply for a marijuana microbusiness.

Applicants must meet one of six requirements and pay a $1,500 application fee. For anyone who isn’t approved for the license, they will be refunded.

What is a marijuana microbusiness?

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the license is essentially a small business. It’s designed to allow under-represented individuals to grow and sell in the now-legal marijuana market.

Under the terms of the license, a microbusiness can cultivate up to 250 plants at a time, which is roughly three to four harvests a year.

Missouri is only giving out 48 licenses during this application period. Of the eight congressional districts, each will grant six licenses.

The health department will send qualified applications to the Missouri Lottery to randomly select the winners.

You can find the application procedures and requirements here. The deadline to apply for a license is August 10.

