Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent...
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.

The top scorer in NBA history posted the message of thanks on social media Thursday. Bronny, his 18-year-old son, was hospitalized Monday morning after a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

He concluded his message with the hashtag “JamesGang,” his nickname for the tightknit family unit built around their three children by James and his wife, Savannah.

Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery after the episode at USC’s Galen Center.

He was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was in stable condition Tuesday when the family gave its more recent update. Bronny is expected to undergo extensive testing to investigate the cause of his cardiac arrest, as is typical with patients.

Bronny James has built a promising basketball career for himself in his father’s considerable shadow. The 6-foot-3 teenager became a top recruit as a two-way point guard in high school this year in suburban Chatsworth.

He chose to attend USC, which is expected to have one of the most intriguing teams in the nation. The Trojans were holding summer practices in preparation for a 10-day tour in Europe next month.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/lebron-james

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park
‘I’m going to follow you wherever you go.’ JCCC student records confrontation, questions what...
‘It’s appalling.’ Student records video of JCCC employee threatening her in apparent road rage
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A subdivision in western Shawnee is approaching nearly a whole week without receiving daily...
Shawnee subdivision goes nearly a week without mail service
Tight end Travis Kelce may have the hearts of Kansas City Chiefs fans but there's still work to...
It’s a cruel summer for Travis Kelce: friendship bracelet with his phone number unseen by Swift

Latest News

Catholic dioceses around the state are dealing with a surge of lawsuits.
Upstate New York Catholic diocese announces $100 million settlement for sexual abuse victims
A UPS driver in Virginia saved a family's pets after their house was struck by lightning and...
UPS driver praised for kicking down door, saving dogs from house fire
FILE: Former Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer advanced to the next stage of the Pro...
Four Chiefs-related nominees named in latest release of Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists
President Joe Biden holds a briefing Thursday on new actions to address extreme heat from the...
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record temperatures persist
President Joe Biden holds a briefing Thursday on new actions to address extreme heat from the...
Biden talks about threat of climate change