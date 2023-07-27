Aging & Style
Lawrence proposes changes to parking enforcement

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Getting a parking ticket can be a real headache. If you get one in downtown Lawrence, the steps to take care of it can be even more difficult. However, the city is making some changes that can help.

If you get a parking ticket right now, the only way you can appeal or pay it is by going down to the courthouse on Wednesdays at 3 p.m.

“That’s really not fair to have to do something like that, when it should be something easy to take care of,” said one visitor.

“That’s horrifying because we work constantly,” said another. “I don’t know. We would have to take off work to deal with that.”

The city of Lawrence is working on a parking study to make it easier for visitors to pay their parking violations.

“Right now, the system that we have is just not that conducive for people to really enjoy their experience,” said Brad Harrell, Parking Supervisor for the city.

The city said they recognize that the process is frustrating and not feasible, which is why they’re switching over to a more civil process.

“Really help our community members really know exactly what they need to do if they, unfortunately, receive a violation,” said Harrell, “helping through the process of getting this appealed in a much easier and less fearful way than going before a judge.”

Harrell said folks who don’t appear for their scheduled court date are issued a warrant.

“Unpaid parking citations and non-moving violations really shouldn’t be a criminal consequence,” said Harrell.

A civil process will not only lessen the court’s workload but also gives visitors a better experience when visiting downtown Lawrence.

“This transition to a civil process really helps us provide a friendlier service for our community,” said Harrell.

The parking study will look at several different things such as improving fines and fee adjustments, updating the citation process, and potential program initiatives like a citation amnesty program.

“We’re thinking that if we can bring the community together for folks to settle for a percentage of what they currently owe in outstanding citations,” explained Harrell, “the other portion would be eligible for a Food for Fine program or ticket amnesty program to help those folks get down to zero.”

The city will be holding a meeting for the community to give their feedback on the proposed changes. It will be at the Lawrence Public Library Auditorium from 4:30-6:30 p.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 2.

