KCK power outage comes amid — and because of — triple digit temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Just as temperatures were hitting 100 degrees, more than 3,000 people in KCK lost power.

BPU spokesman David Mehlhaff said some wires became burned due to intense demand from customers cranking their air conditioning combined with the scorching temperature itself.

An outage map showed the area most impacted was just north of I-70, from 55th to 66th avenues. Neighbors on one block said they lost power at about 2:30 p.m. It was back on between 5:30-6:00 p.m.

Many were at work, away from home, during the worst of it. One woman, who works from home, said she sat in the air conditioning of her car to stay cool.

Patricia Melchor was at her job in the admissions department of a local hospital when her neighbor texted her. Soon after, her alarm system malfunctioned. Then, she got an alert from BPU.

“I work at the hospital and we are getting so many people passed out [and] dehydrated, and I’m just thinking, ‘OK, I’m not going to go home to a hot house,’” she said.

An emergency doctor at The University of Health System worries they’ll start getting more patients with heat-related conditions as the heat persists. He noted heat exhaustion comes first, then heat stroke.

“They start to either not act right, they pass out or lose consciousness. They show signs of confusion,” said Dr. Bryan Beaver, M.D. “Those are the things we worry about, that now that person has crossed over from heat exhaustion to heat stroke.”

When it progresses to heat stroke, he remarked, it can cause damage to the kidneys, lungs, heart and brain.

Not everyone is impacted equally, and age isn’t the only factor.

“Someone who normally stays in an air-conditioned environment, goes out on the weekend and starts working in their garden when it’s over 100 degrees is going to be at more risk than somebody who works out in the heat every day and is used to it,” Beaver said.

Melchor stopped home briefly, just long enough to check her fridge, find that the food was already warm, and then change into a bathing suit to go to her daughter’s pool. The power came back on just as she was about to back out, but she decided not to back out of her plans.

“I’m going to the pool. I’m not going to sit here,” she said. “I’ll wait for it to get cool.”

Early signs of heat exhaustion include fatigue, dizziness and shortness of breath. A person experiencing those symptoms should get in an air-conditioned environment and hydrate with water or a non-caffeinated sports drink. A cool bath or shower can also help.

If someone starts vomiting, Beaver said, they should get medical help because that means they are no longer able to stay hydrated.

