WATCH: Joe Burrow suffers calf injury; carted off field

By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow was carted off the field at training camp today.

According to FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch, who was there, says Burrow rolled out to his right and grabbed his right calf.

Jeremy says it looked like a lower leg injury.

Head Coach Zac Taylor called it a “calf issue”.

It happened around 4 pm during training camp when the team was practicing 11 on 11 drills.

Jeremy says it was a non-contact injury and Burrow got up on his own power with a little bit of help.

The leg was wrapped when Burrow was carted off the field and taken to the Bengals locker room.

The second he went down Jeremy says there was an audible gasp from the fans at training camp.

The Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith spoke to Ja’Marr Chase.

This is breaking news. We will update this story.

