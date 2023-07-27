‘It can be very emotionally disturbing.’ What you need to know about sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While the topic of sudden cardiac arrest in athletes is becoming a national conversation this year, experts say it’s more common than many realize.

“We certainly see it more commonly in young athletes, specifically African American males and even basketball players,” Dr. Lindsey Malloy Walton, a physician with Children’s Mercy Heart Center said. “It’s more common than people may think. About 200 children will die a year from a sudden cardiac arrest event—it’s not insignificant.”

Sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart stops beating unexpectedly. It happens when the brain and other organs lack adequate blood flow normally needed.

It is often fatal if appropriate steps are not taken instantaneously.

Fortunately, Lebron James’ son, Bronny James is part of the exactly 10% of Americans that survive sudden cardiac arrests each year.

James collapsed during a basketball workout at USC on Monday.

This comes just a few months after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a televised NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to cardiac arrest.

“These events that we see nationally are a call to action for all of us to learn CPR,” Walton said. “It shouldn’t matter who you are or where the event happens, you should be able to have an adequate chance at survival.”

Walton stresses the importance of getting CPR certified. Especially parents and coaches as resuscitation efforts can impact an athlete’s future.

“If we have effective CPR and effective AED (automated external defibrillator) use, that’s very minimal in terms of what that death rate may look like,” Walton said. “What’s really crucial is the resuscitation efforts that occur right away in terms of how the outcomes are for them in the future.”

The survival rate of using an AED is significantly higher than not using one or waiting for emergency medical services.

In partnership with Project ADAM, Children’s Mercy is on a mission to bring awareness and emergency responsiveness planning to schools if a cardiac arrest happens.

“Our call to action is that all people learn CPR, especially in our schools where our kids are. Should an event happen we are ready with a plan of what to do,” Walton said.

