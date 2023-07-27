Incoming Shawnee Mission Northwest senior identified as victim of dump truck crash

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The 17-year-old victim of a crash involving a dump truck and nine cars was identified Thursday morning.

In an email sent to Shawnee Mission Northwest families, principal Lisa Gruman said incoming senior Will Ensley was killed in the crash.

“As you can imagine, this is devastating news for the family and for all of us here at Northwest,” Gruman’s email read. “Will was an amazing presence in our community. We will keep the family close in our thoughts as we hold our Northwest community close as well.”

Ensley was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on southbound Metcalf Avenue near 115th Street when a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light. Ensley’s vehicle was struck first, according to police.

“School and district staff will be available to talk with anyone who is struggling or needs assistance to process their emotions around this tragedy,” Gruman said.

