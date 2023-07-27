Aging & Style
Four Chiefs-related nominees named in latest release of Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

FILE: Former Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer advanced to the next stage of the Pro...
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just over two weeks after the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 60 semifinalists for the Class of 2024, the organization announced Thursday it trimmed its list.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Thursday it trimmed the list to 12 candidates in the Seniors category and 12 others in the Coach/Contributor category.

Each Semifinalist in the Seniors category played his last game of professional football no later than 1998. Six men with ties to the Chiefs were nominated as Semifinalists in the original 60-person list July 12.

Of the six men with ties to the Chiefs from the original list, four with connections to Kansas City made it through to the next stage following the latest trimming of the list. That includes Otis Taylor and Albert Lewis, both members of the Chiefs Ring of Honor, in the Seniors category.

In the Coach/Contributor category, former Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer and scout Lloyd Wells advanced through the selection process.

