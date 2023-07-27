Aging & Style
FORECAST: Weather Alert Thursday, dangerous heat, storms moving in

By Greg Bennett
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A ridge of warm air continues to hold over much of the country while at the surface, upper-level, low-pressure systems remain across the central plains and high pressure develops within the mid-Atlantic states and the Ohio River Valley. This will continue to develop a southerly flow across our area, which brings in some moisture and warm air. With a weak trough embedded across the upper Midwest, a chance for a few scattered showers, or an isolated thunderstorm, cannot be ruled out today mainly around early afternoon. If this does occur, we will steadily increase humidity to a level that may allow us heat, indices as large as what we saw yesterday. The upper 90s and lower triple digits for actual air temperatures will be common with feel-like temperatures averaging 105° to 110°. Heat advisories are still in place and will continue until Friday night. Excessive heat warnings are in place for some of our extreme western counties From Douglas County to Anderson County and several to the northeast just outside the viewing area. I anticipate seeing more counties develop an excessive heat warning as we move through the next 24 hours.

Heat Warning
Heat Warning(KCTV 5)

The heat does dissipate briefly as we move toward the end of the weekend. This is due to an area of low pressure developing better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorm activity Sunday. There may be a threat of severe weather, but at this time the models and data cannot support a severe weather threat so far out in the forecast. We will have more details and data within the next 12 to 24 hours for the severity of the potential shower and storm activity Sunday. This does drop temperatures back down to more of a seasonal pattern in the upper 80s and lower 90s but quickly by the beginning of next week, temperatures rebound back to the middle and upper 90s. We finally see this ridge of warm air break off towards the end of next week which will lead to a gradual trend of temperatures decreasing back to seasonal within the upper 80s by next Friday and Saturday.

