FORECAST: Weather alert remains as heat continues in Kansas City

An overcast sky and a few scattered showers have led to a relatively cooler day for some. But many areas were still in the 90s with heat index values above 100 degrees during the afternoon. Tonight temperatures will be slow to cool down until clouds clear out which may keep many areas in the 80s before midnight. Friday will feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with a high of 97 degrees. Humidity will still be an issue which will lead to dangerous conditions.

Heat index values will easily surpass 100 degrees for nearly everyone in our viewing area with some of the hottest temperatures so far this year. It’s going to be tough to break from this heat wave with highs in the 90s even on Saturday, but there could be a little relief on the way Sunday. Our next system could bring a few showers and storms to the area which will hold temperatures closer to 90 degrees and heat index values below 100. Heat builds back in early next week before we see a much more substantial change in the weather pattern where a cold front comes through and brings a small chance of rain, but temperatures at or below normal.

