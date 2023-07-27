Fatal semi-truck crash shuts down several lanes on I-435 near Grandview Triangle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several lanes of traffic are backed up on eastbound I-435 after a deadly wreck involving a tractor-trailer.

Kansas City Police say the driver of the semi-truck died in the crash. There’s no word of other vehicles or injuries involved.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane is open eastbound on I-435 before I-470. The rest are closed due to an incident. Please use caution. #KCTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/9kYtzjmFPd — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) July 27, 2023

The crash call came in around 8:45 a.m. Thursday as a semi on fire in the eastbound lanes of I-435 east of State Line Road.

Heavy smoke and fire are reported seen from miles away.

