Fatal semi-truck crash shuts down several lanes on I-435 near Grandview Triangle

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several lanes of traffic are backed up on eastbound I-435 after a deadly wreck involving a tractor-trailer.

Kansas City Police say the driver of the semi-truck died in the crash. There’s no word of other vehicles or injuries involved.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

The crash call came in around 8:45 a.m. Thursday as a semi on fire in the eastbound lanes of I-435 east of State Line Road.

Heavy smoke and fire are reported seen from miles away.

