Excessive heat warning for KC Metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We have a new update on the severe heat situation for the Missouri River Valley. At 6:30 Thursday morning the metro upgraded to an excessive heat warning that will extend through the rest of the work week. An excessive heat warning is a warning of a heat index of 105° or greater for at least two days. Today’s high temperature is expected at 98° with a conservative feel-like temperature of 106°. With yesterday achieving 117° as a feel-like temperature, a tide record from 2000, and a conservative heat index of 105° on Saturday the national weather service had decided to upgrade the entire metro to an excessive heat warning.

Heat Dangers (KCTV 5)

Please take extreme caution this afternoon if you plan on being outdoors. Sticking to the AC and shaded areas are the best practices today and for the next few afternoons. Staying hydrated is also extremely important and be sure to check on your elderly relatives and friends along with making sure your pets are prepared for this extreme heat.

