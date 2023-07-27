Despite intense heat, fans fill Power & Light to watch Women’s World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Power and Light was packed for another Women’s World Cup match. The crowd really sweat the game out, and it’s not just because of the action on the field...

On a day to cheer on the USA Women’s soccer team, it was Mother Nature that made the first attack.

Power & Light crews were doing everything they could to make the watch party an enjoyable and cool one.

There were fans spinning above and on the ground. There were containers of water for fans to stay hydrated. They even allowed fans to bring a sealed water bottle into the entertainment venue.

“We are just trying to make sure everyone is as safe as possible today with the weather challenges, but we are still hoping and expecting a pretty good crowd tonight,” said Victoria Quintero, Special Events Manager at Power & Light.

As usual, the Kansas City metro community did not disappoint.

No matter if it’s below freezing or close to 100 degrees, there is nothing Mother Nature can do to stop the soccer capital of the world from showing out.

“I don’t care that it’s hot,” said USA Fan Jon Scollin. “We are in the middle of the Midwest, but us cheering -- we are going to win this game. We beat them four years ago in the big game. It’s another big win for us.”

“This is my favorite team, so I don’t care that it’s hot,” said USA Fan Chelsea Myrick.

“The energy, I mean, how can you not enjoy this? So, this is pretty amazing and electric,” said USA Fan Azalia Hoelting.

The US Women’s team ended up tying the Netherlands 1-1.

