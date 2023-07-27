BPU’s hot tips to reduce energy usage and cost in the summer heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As temperatures soar into record highs and outages stemming from the heat affect several thousand KC customers, BPU has suggestions for how to prevent overwhelming the electrical grid.

First, as nice as having an icebox house may be, adjusting your thermostat up a few degrees can significantly reduce energy usage. According to BPU, “each degree set above 75 degrees could save 10-15% in energy used.” To supplement any comfort lost by bumping the temperature up, fans are a great option that use “1/60th of the energy of an air conditioner.” Fans keep the air moving and can make a room feel significantly cooler while using less energy.

Second, blocking how much sun enters your home with shades and drapes “can reduce heat gain by up to 45%.” Rooms where the windows are covered, are blocked from direct sunlight or are in lower levels of your home tend to be the coolest. Closing doors and vents can also keep cool air contained within rooms and help cooling systems run more efficiently.

Third, major appliances not only use a lot of energy (which contributes to strain on the electrical grid during heat waves), but they also create heat. Turning off lights in rooms that are not being used and waiting to use clothes dryers, dishwashers or ovens until early in the morning or late in the day can reduce how much energy is needed to cool your home.

Finally, being willing to adjust your routine and step slightly out of your comfort zone is the best way to reduce your energy usage and cost overall. There is no need to completely turn off your air conditioning (though it would save the most money), but there is also little reason to put unnecessary strain on the electrical grid. Making minor adjustments can have a major positive impact.

