Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Biden to speak at Truman Civil Rights Symposium

President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to speak Thursday at the 75th anniversary commemoration for a landmark order in the desegregation of the U.S. Armed Forces.

President Harry Truman signed the executive order on July 26, 1948, the Truman Library Institute stated. It declared “there shall be equality of treatment and opportunity for all persons in the armed services without regard to race, color, religion or national origin.”

In a White House statement, Biden called it “a vital step forward for our nation.”

“It recognized the equal bravery and equal sacrifices of generations of service members of color who deserved to be equally honored,” he said in the statement.

The three-day symposium is being held Wednesday to Friday to honor the service and sacrifice of Black veterans, as well the decision that helped pave the way to future civil rights laws and legal decisions, the Truman Library Institute said in its statement.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park
‘I’m going to follow you wherever you go.’ JCCC student records confrontation, questions what...
‘It’s appalling.’ Student records video of JCCC employee threatening her in apparent road rage
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A subdivision in western Shawnee is approaching nearly a whole week without receiving daily...
Shawnee subdivision goes nearly a week without mail service
Tight end Travis Kelce may have the hearts of Kansas City Chiefs fans but there's still work to...
It’s a cruel summer for Travis Kelce: friendship bracelet with his phone number unseen by Swift

Latest News

Barbecue is king in KC, but we've also got a lot of good Mexican places in town! Here's Neal...
Neal Jones' Top 5: Mexican restaurants
An 11-year-old Florida girl was arrested Wednesday for reporting a fake abduction, officials...
11-year-old girl arrested for faking abduction, charged with felony
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent...
Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Flagstaff Police Department shows Elizabeth...
Arizona mother sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in starvation of 6-year-old son