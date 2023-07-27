Aging & Style
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old possibly abducted in Iowa

Caydence Jane Roberts, 14, was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.
Caydence Jane Roberts, 14, was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Authorities in Iowa have issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old who may have been abducted.

At 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, officials issued the alert for 14-year-old Caydence Jane Roberts. She was last seen in Burlington, Iowa.

Officials have not released any information on her (potential) abductor or suspect at this time.

Caydence is 5 feet tall, has blond hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

