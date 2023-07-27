Aging & Style
After decades in Lawrence, Sacred Red Rock will return to Council Grove

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - There is a massive, multimillion-dollar project underway in Lawrence, Kansas, to relocate a sacred rock.

The city’s working with KU and the Kaw Nation to return the 28-ton boulder to Council Grove, Kansas.

Across from Lawrence City Hall, it’s hard to miss what’s known as Sacred Red Rock.

“To the Kaw Nation, it’s huge,” said Lawrence resident Tom Cravens. “That’s our history. They were here long before we were.”

The huge boulder has been sitting in Robinson Park for 93 years.

“People would go there and have special ceremonies,” said rematriation team member and Lawrence city attorney Toni Wheeler. “In 1929, the boulder was removed by Lawrence people and placed in our park. It commemorated the early settlers of Lawrence, but there was no mention of the Kaw Nation, no mention of their presence here in the city or in the state of Kansas.”

Last spring, the Mellon Foundation announced a major grant to fund a project to return the rock. The city of Lawrence supported the $5-million idea and apologized to the Kaw Nation for taking its sacred prayer item.

“I guess it’s good for closure and to be able to reconcile what happened,” added Lawrence resident Tom Cravens. “I mean, we all know it.”

“The city commission pledged to work with the Kaw Nation and Indigenous people to work on developing a better working relationship based on trust and mutual respect,” Wheeler said.

A special commemoration service will be held next month before the longtime Lawrence landmark is officially relocated to Council Grove.

“I believe it does belong back where it should be,” said Cravens. “It shouldn’t have been done in the first place. I’m glad we’re aware of it and plan to fix it.”

Next week, workers will carefully remove the plaque on the rock. It’ll be stored in a vault at the KU Endowment Association.

