Abandoned house on Prospect Avenue catches fire for third time this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a house fire on the corner of 77th and Prospect Avenue for the third time this week.

The KCFD responded to the house fire at around noon today and was able to get control of the fire “fairly quickly.”

The department noted that the abandoned structure had already caught on fire three times this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. No one was injured.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is unknown but “suspicious.”

Officials said the abandoned structure is becoming dangerous for firefighters and have made requests to tear down the building.

