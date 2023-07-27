Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations.

The allegations were made Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case.

A Trump spokesperson dismissed the new charges as “nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt” by the Biden administration “to harass President Trump and those around him” and to influence the 2024 presidential race.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show.

The charges against the individual, identified on the court docket as Carlos De Oliveira, were not immediately revealed Thursday.

Trump and valet Walt Nauta were charged last month by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in a 38-count indictment with conspiring to hide classified documents at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, from government investigators who were demanding them back.

The records were taken by Trump to the Palm Beach complex after he left the White House in January 2021.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park
‘I’m going to follow you wherever you go.’ JCCC student records confrontation, questions what...
‘It’s appalling.’ Student records video of JCCC employee threatening her in apparent road rage
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
A subdivision in western Shawnee is approaching nearly a whole week without receiving daily...
Shawnee subdivision goes nearly a week without mail service
Tight end Travis Kelce may have the hearts of Kansas City Chiefs fans but there's still work to...
It’s a cruel summer for Travis Kelce: friendship bracelet with his phone number unseen by Swift

Latest News

Barbecue is king in KC, but we've also got a lot of good Mexican places in town! Here's Neal...
Neal Jones' Top 5: Mexican restaurants
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders speaks at an NCAA college football Pac-12 media day...
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents
Tarica Brown has been charged with arson after reportedly setting fire to her boyfriend’s...
Woman accused of starting house fire because her boyfriend wasn’t answering phone
Authorities said 69-year-old Rev. Tommie Jackson was struck and killed by a police car.
Officials: Pastor struck, killed by police cruiser while walking to mailbox