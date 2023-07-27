Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

2 charged after search warrant is served at Harrisonville gas station

Generic.
Generic.(WLBT)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two individuals are facing drug and gambling charges, respectively, after police found “evidence of narcotics being distributed by employees.”

With assistance from Harrisonville police, Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at the Everyday/Conoco gas station on Tuesday just before 7:30 p.m. The gas station is at the intersection of Commercial Street and Independence Street.

The deputies got the search warrant after months of investigation led them to “evidence of narcotics being distributed by employees of the store,” the sheriff’s office said.

As the search warrant was being executed, 47-year-old Richard Hayes of Harrisonville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the county jail without bond.

While processing the scene, the authorities found five electronic gambling devices. They were seized as evidence.

In addition, 54-year-old Kamran Kahn of Lee’s Summit was arrested and charged with first-degree promoting gambling. He is also being held in the county jail. His cash-only bond has been set at $7,500.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on...
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park
‘I’m going to follow you wherever you go.’ JCCC student records confrontation, questions what...
‘It’s appalling.’ Student records video of JCCC employee threatening her in apparent road rage
A subdivision in western Shawnee is approaching nearly a whole week without receiving daily...
Shawnee subdivision goes nearly a week without mail service
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park

Latest News

“In 1929, the boulder was removed by Lawrence people and placed in our park. It commemorated...
After decades in Lawrence, Sacred Red Rock will return to Council Grove
If you get a parking ticket right now, the only way you can appeal or pay it is by going down...
Lawrence proposes changes to parking enforcement
“In 1929, the boulder was removed by Lawrence people and placed in our park. It commemorated...
After decades in Lawrence, Sacred Red Rock will return to Council Grove
If you get a parking ticket right now, the only way you can appeal or pay it is by going down...
Lawrence proposes changes to parking enforcement