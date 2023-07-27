2 charged after search warrant is served at Harrisonville gas station

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two individuals are facing drug and gambling charges, respectively, after police found “evidence of narcotics being distributed by employees.”

With assistance from Harrisonville police, Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at the Everyday/Conoco gas station on Tuesday just before 7:30 p.m. The gas station is at the intersection of Commercial Street and Independence Street.

The deputies got the search warrant after months of investigation led them to “evidence of narcotics being distributed by employees of the store,” the sheriff’s office said.

As the search warrant was being executed, 47-year-old Richard Hayes of Harrisonville was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is being held in the county jail without bond.

While processing the scene, the authorities found five electronic gambling devices. They were seized as evidence.

In addition, 54-year-old Kamran Kahn of Lee’s Summit was arrested and charged with first-degree promoting gambling. He is also being held in the county jail. His cash-only bond has been set at $7,500.

