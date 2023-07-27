Aging & Style
19-year-old rescues swimmer trapped in rip current at beach

The 19-year-old was able to rescue one of the two swimmers. The other was rescued by firefighters but was hospitalized in a coma. (WBZ via CNN)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (WBZ) - A 19-year-old nursing student jumped into action after a rip current pulled two swimmers out to sea at a New Hampshire beach.

Panic set in on Hampton Beach when swimmers noticed a man and a woman struggling in the water caught up in a rip current Saturday night.

Ella Bezanson, a 19-year-old nursing student vacationing with family, heard the cries for help and didn’t hesitate to jump in. She acted fast, grabbing a boogie board and paddling 200 yards off the shore to get to the woman, who was struggling to stay afloat.

“I was really freaking out, honestly. It was really scary, but all I could think about was, ‘I just need to get to the girl first. I need to save her. I’m right there,’” Bezanson said.

The woman survived the ordeal, thanks to the 19-year-old.

“When I got to her, she was just kind of in shock. She was trying to catch her breath,” Bezanson said. “I’m just honestly really grateful I could get out there in time to help her.”

The other swimmer was rescued by Hampton Beach firefighters. He remains hospitalized in a coma.

Hampton Fire Deputy Chief Bill Paine says while there are some telltale signs, a rip current can also sneak up on unsuspecting beachgoers.

“Anyone who’s caught in a rip current needs to know you cannot swim against it. What you have to do is turn and swim parallel to the shore until you can feel that it’s no longer pulling you out. Then, you can effectively swim back in towards shore,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

