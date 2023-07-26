Aging & Style
Two hospitalized after car flipped on I-435

Two hospitalized after car flipped on I-435
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 8 Tuesday night a serious injury crash northbound Interstate 435 and Oldham Road left passersby involved.

The one-vehicle collision with serious injuries started when witnesses reported a red Volkswagen and two additional cars racing north on Interstate 435, at speeds over 100 mph.

All three vehicles were weaving in and out of traffic until the red Volkswagen lost control. The Volkswagen went off the road to the left, into the grassy median. The Volkswagen then ran out of the median, flying off the overpass onto Oldham Road below. It landed front-end first then fell onto the right side.

Passing motorists stopped to help and flipped the Volkswagen back onto its wheels. The driver and passenger, wearing their seatbelts, were removed and transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The unknown silver and tan sedan racing the Volkswagen continued on north I-435.

