Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Teen killed after being thrown from ATV towed by another ATV, troopers say

Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Diamont G. Caudill, 16, was taken to the hospital where he later died.(MGN)
By Evan Hatter and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – A 16-year-old in Kentucky died after being thrown from an ATV, according to troopers.

Authorities said Diamont G. Caudill was on an ATV being towed by another ATV when the first one flipped and threw the high school student off of it.

Caudill was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Caudill’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A subdivision in western Shawnee is approaching nearly a whole week without receiving daily...
Shawnee subdivision goes nearly a week without mail service
‘I’m going to follow you wherever you go.’ JCCC student records confrontation, questions what...
‘It’s appalling.’ Student records video of JCCC employee threatening her in apparent road rage
Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE — Joseph Krause, a 21-year-old offensive lineman for the Jayhawks, has been charged with...
Jayhawks football player from Prairie Village booked on terror, threat charges

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Biden’s son Hunter pleads not guilty to 2 tax crimes after agreement with prosecutors falls through
This image from U.S. Senate video, introduced at the trial of Bruno Joseph Cua, shows Cua...
High school student who sat in Pence’s chair during Capitol riot is sentenced to 1 year in prison
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reported a double stabbing and an officer-involved...
New murder charge announced for man accused of stabbing his father to death
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Monday, July 24, 2023. The Jury...
Jury acquits Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges on his birthday