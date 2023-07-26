Roughly 3,000 BPU customers experience power outage on sweltering day
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Roughly 3,000 BPU customers are without power on this sweltering Wednesday.
As of 4:53 p.m., according to the online outage map, 3,320 customers are without power.
There are seven outages total.
It appears that the three largest outages started between 4:12 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
The “end time” is listed as “unknown.”
