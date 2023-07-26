Aging & Style
Roughly 3,000 BPU customers experience power outage on sweltering day

Generic image.(KPLC)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Roughly 3,000 BPU customers are without power on this sweltering Wednesday.

As of 4:53 p.m., according to the online outage map, 3,320 customers are without power.

There are seven outages total.

It appears that the three largest outages started between 4:12 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

The “end time” is listed as “unknown.”

Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates. We are working to learn more.

Click here to find a cooling center in your area.

