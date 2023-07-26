Roughly 3,000 BPU customers experience power outage on sweltering day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Roughly 3,000 BPU customers are without power on this sweltering Wednesday.

As of 4:53 p.m., according to the online outage map, 3,320 customers are without power.

There are seven outages total.

It appears that the three largest outages started between 4:12 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

The “end time” is listed as “unknown.”

Click here to find a cooling center in your area.

Through 4 PM: It was 99° F at the #KC Downtown Airport with a heat index of 108° F. At #KCI it was 97° with a heat index of 114°. Elsewhere, some big numbers out west, Topeka at 103° F and 107° F at Manhattan, KS. #mowx #kswx — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 26, 2023

