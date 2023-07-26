Aging & Style
Report: Tyreek Hill says he will go to NFL Hall of Fame as a Miami Dolphin

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Cheetah has found himself another way to stir up the Chiefs fanbase.

In a media scrum after practice on Wednesday, Tyreek Hill relayed that he will go to Canton representing his new team.

Hill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft. He had four seasons of more than 1,100 receiving yards and was named first-team All-Pro three times. The Chiefs traded Hill to Miami in March 2022, acquiring five draft picks for the standout receiver.

Hill was a key member of the Super Bowl LIV champion squad in 2019 and was even named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team as a punt returner.

The former Chiefs wideout found himself in hot water after an alleged assault on Father’s Day at a marina in Florida. He was accused of hitting an employee following a disagreement. ESPN reported Monday that Hill and the employee had reached a settlement in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

