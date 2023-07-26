RCX Sports Foundation to offer women’s flag football scholarship program starting in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four scholarships are going to be made available to international female student-athletes at United States colleges and universities that offer women’s flag football as a varsity sport starting in 2024.

The RCX Sports Foundation is presenting the International Women’s Flag Football Scholarship Program, which aims to empower women globally by offering four scholarships for international flag football players to attend a United States-based college or university that offers women’s flag football as a varsity sport.

“International Women’s Flag Football Scholarship provide women access to resources that assist in attaining a world class education while competing as student athletes at the collegiate level in the sport of their choice,” said Troy Vincent Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Baker University, Bethel College, Cottey College, Fort Scott Community College, Hesston College, Kansas Wesleyan University, Ottawa University, Pratt Community College, University of Saint Mary’s and Southwestern College include all schools locally that apply for the scholarship.

The scholarships are made possible, in part, due to the RCX Sports Foundation. Their goal is to develop, promote, and implement diversity and inclusion in youth sports as the nonprofit arm of RCX Sports. The foundation focuses on expanding youth sports opportunities, so all children can experience athletics in a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment.

“At RCX Sports, we’re committed to increasing accessibility to sports for athletes of all ages, because sports should be available for all,” said RCX Sports CEO Izell Reese. “We’re proud to offer these scholarships through the RCX Sports Foundation to increase participation in flag football for women athletes around the world.”

The sport has grown rapidly around the globe. It is now being played by over 20 millions people in more than 100 countries across every continent.

The four scholarships will be offered to female student-athletes in Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Asia. Applicants must fit the description above and must also submit an essay of 500 words or less describing the impact flag football has had on them or why they are excited to play flag football at the collegiate level. They must also submit SAT/ACT scores, transcripts, a recommendation, and acceptable proof of graduation as defined by the district, state or province.

“Flag football continues to see tremendous growth globally, with women and girls helping to drive the game forward at every level around the world,” added Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, Major Events & International. “We are excited to see the introduction of the International Women’s Flag Football Scholarship to help create further opportunities for talented international student-athletes to play the game, while supporting their education in the US.”

