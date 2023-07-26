Power and Light hosts second watch party for US Women’s World Cup match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The journey to a third straight World Cup continues Wednesday night as the United States Women’s National Team takes on The Netherlands at 8 p.m.

Power and Light will host their second watch party of the summer, under the lights at KC Live! Gates open at 6:30 and tickets are free to the public. You do have to get a ticket in advance on SeatGeek, you can find that link here.

On Friday, July 21 hundreds of fans flooded the gates, cheering on the women in red, white, and blue. The United States went on to defeat Vietnam 3-0.

This watch party was one of many across the country, spanning from Seattle to Orlando.

However, Kansas City is statistically considered the best place to be during a World Cup match. Ratings show the Soccer Capital of America is the number one market across the country in USWNT ratings.

Hundreds are expected to pack KC Live! for Wednesday’s match and forecasts show a blazing hot party. KCTV5 meteorologists will be live from Power and Light during the 4, 5, and 6 p.m. newscasts with the latest heat advisories.

