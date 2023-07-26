Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - UPDATE: The Overland Park Police Department confirms that the 17-year-old driver, critically injured in crash, is now dead. Police say the crash is still under investigation.

The Overland Park Police Department tweeted out that Metcalf Avenue is now open at College Boulevard. It was shut down earlier, once police was on scene.

A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning following a crash and has since died from his injuries.

Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on Metcalf Avenue at 155th Street.

Police told KCTV5 that the driver of the dump truck was having his blood tested.

First responders shut down Metcalf south of College Boulevard while the scene remained active.

