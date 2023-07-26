Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - UPDATE: The Overland Park Police Department confirms that the 17-year-old driver, critically injured in crash, is now dead. Police say the crash is still under investigation.

The Overland Park Police Department tweeted out that Metcalf Avenue is now open at College Boulevard. It was shut down earlier, once police was on scene.

A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning following a crash and has since died from his injuries.

Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on Metcalf Avenue at 155th Street.

Police told KCTV5 that the driver of the dump truck was having his blood tested.

First responders shut down Metcalf south of College Boulevard while the scene remained active.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A subdivision in western Shawnee is approaching nearly a whole week without receiving daily...
Shawnee subdivision goes nearly a week without mail service
‘I’m going to follow you wherever you go.’ JCCC student records confrontation, questions what...
‘It’s appalling.’ Student records video of JCCC employee threatening her in apparent road rage
Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE — Joseph Krause, a 21-year-old offensive lineman for the Jayhawks, has been charged with...
Jayhawks football player from Prairie Village booked on terror, threat charges

Latest News

Mayor Quinton Lucas listens to public comments on a resolution that would make Kansas City, Mo,...
Mayor Lucas announces 2023-27 city council committee assignments
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Report: Tyreek Hill says he will go to NFL Hall of Fame as a Miami Dolphin
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reported a double stabbing and an officer-involved...
New murder charge announced for man accused of stabbing his father to death
The couple confessed to producing pornographic images of two children and distributing them...
Gladstone couple sentenced for producing, distributing child pornography
Tight end Travis Kelce may have the hearts of Kansas City Chief's fans but there's still work...
It’s a cruel summer for Travis Kelce: friendship bracelet with his phone number unseen by Swift