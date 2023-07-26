Police: Teen driver critically injured after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning following a crash.

Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on Metcalf Avenue at 155th Street. A 17-year-old, the driver of the first vehicle hit by the truck, was taken to the hospital, and police said his injuries were critical.

Police told KCTV5 that the driver of the dump truck was having his blood tested.

First responders shut down Metcalf south of College Boulevard while the scene remained active.

