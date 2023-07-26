‘New zoo, who this?’: Kansas City zoo unveils new name, logo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo is rebranding itself to better welcome its aquatic residents when the Sobela Ocean Aquarium opens later this year.

The Kansas City Zoo, which is now named the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium, will unveil the new, 650,000-gallon aquarium on Sept. 1. The new aquatic habitat will add nearly 8,300 animals to the zoo’s roster.

The zoo and aquarium also launched a new logo to reflect the newest aquatic additions.

The Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium said they rebranded themselves to better "reflect the diversity of the many species that reside here." (Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium)

Admission to the aquarium will be included with regular admission to the zoo, but requires timed reservations to accommodate as many guests as possible. Reservations will be available within the next few weeks, according to the zoo.

