New murder charge announced for man accused of stabbing his father to death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new murder charge was filed against 32-year-old John McGriff, the suspect in a bizarre shooting-stabbing incident where he allegedly killed his father earlier this month in Kansas City, Kansas.

McGriff was originally charged with aggravated battery, mistreatment of a dependent adult or elder person and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer. However, the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office announced today that McGriff has also been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing his father.

According to our previous reporting, officers found him at a senior living property near 37th and Strong Avenue. They told him to drop a knife he was holding, but he refused to and moved closer to officers. At that point, two officers shot him and McGriff was hospitalized.

The man who was fatally stabbed was McGriff’s father who was found dead by an employee living at the senior living property located in the 37000 block of Strong Avenue. He was identified as 72-year-old Samuel McGriff.

The police said John McGriff and his father lived together. They also said that McGriff has been identified as the suspect in his father’s death.

McGriff’s bond has been adjusted to $300,000.

The woman who was stabbed, identified by police only as a 46-year-old woman, was also hospitalized in serious, but stable, condition. A GoFundMe has been created.

KCTV5′s Betsy Webster spoke with the woman’s mother after the incident. You can read that story here:

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved part of this.

The KCKPD is still investigating the homicide and stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.