KCTV5 and You Move Me want to help celebrate the achievements of our viewers as you are Movin’ on Up. This week, we’re giving a big shoutout to a KC native who celebrated his 90th birthday on the golf course. Submit your Movin’ on Up moment to be featured on KCTV5 News at 9. Sponsored by You Move Me.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.