Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mayor Lucas announces 2023-27 city council committee assignments

Mayor Quinton Lucas listens to public comments on a resolution that would make Kansas City, Mo,...
Mayor Quinton Lucas listens to public comments on a resolution that would make Kansas City, Mo, a sanctuary city for transgender people during a committee meeting to consider the resolution, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The move comes in the wake of Missouri legislators voting to ban gender-affirming care and trans athletes. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced today the committee assignments for the members of the 2023-27 city council.

Lucas said the assignments will hopefully further the city’s goal to continue building a “more equitable and inclusive community for all.”

“I am proud to announce City Council committee assignments and I am confident each committee will ensure Kansas City continues to effectively move our community forward,” Lucas said. “Each of our 12 Council Members bring different life and subject-matter expertise to the Chambers each week, and I look forward to all we will accomplish together on behalf of the people of Kansas City over the next four years.”

Yesterday, Lucas announced Fifth District Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw as Mayor Pro Tem during the 2023-27 term.

Here are the assignments:

Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee

  • Sixth District At-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough, Chair
  • Mayor Lucas, Vice Chair
  • Fourth District At-Large Councilman Crispin Rea
  • Fifth District At-Large Councilman Darrell Curls
  • Second District Councilman Wes Rogers

Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee

  • Mayor Pro Tem and Fifth District Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw, Chair
  • Fourth District Councilman Eric Bunch, Vice Chair
  • First District Councilman Nathan Willett
  • Third District At-Large Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley

Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee

  • First District At-Large Councilman Kevin O’Neill, Chair
  • Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, Vice Chair
  • Fourth District Councilman Eric Bunch
  • Sixth District Councilman Johnathan Duncan
  • Second District At-Large Councilwoman Lindsay French

Special Committee for Legal Review

  • Mayor Lucas, Chair
  • Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, Vice Chair
  • Sixth District At-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A subdivision in western Shawnee is approaching nearly a whole week without receiving daily...
Shawnee subdivision goes nearly a week without mail service
‘I’m going to follow you wherever you go.’ JCCC student records confrontation, questions what...
‘It’s appalling.’ Student records video of JCCC employee threatening her in apparent road rage
Amie Adamson.
Derby woman killed by grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
FILE — Joseph Krause, a 21-year-old offensive lineman for the Jayhawks, has been charged with...
Jayhawks football player from Prairie Village booked on terror, threat charges

Latest News

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble...
Report: Tyreek Hill says he will go to NFL Hall of Fame as a Miami Dolphin
The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reported a double stabbing and an officer-involved...
New murder charge announced for man accused of stabbing his father to death
The couple confessed to producing pornographic images of two children and distributing them...
Gladstone couple sentenced for producing, distributing child pornography
Tight end Travis Kelce may have the hearts of Kansas City Chief's fans but there's still work...
It’s a cruel summer for Travis Kelce: friendship bracelet with his phone number unseen by Swift