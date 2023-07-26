Mayor Lucas announces 2023-27 city council committee assignments
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced today the committee assignments for the members of the 2023-27 city council.
Lucas said the assignments will hopefully further the city’s goal to continue building a “more equitable and inclusive community for all.”
“I am proud to announce City Council committee assignments and I am confident each committee will ensure Kansas City continues to effectively move our community forward,” Lucas said. “Each of our 12 Council Members bring different life and subject-matter expertise to the Chambers each week, and I look forward to all we will accomplish together on behalf of the people of Kansas City over the next four years.”
Yesterday, Lucas announced Fifth District Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw as Mayor Pro Tem during the 2023-27 term.
Here are the assignments:
Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee
- Sixth District At-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough, Chair
- Mayor Lucas, Vice Chair
- Fourth District At-Large Councilman Crispin Rea
- Fifth District At-Large Councilman Darrell Curls
- Second District Councilman Wes Rogers
Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee
- Mayor Pro Tem and Fifth District Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw, Chair
- Fourth District Councilman Eric Bunch, Vice Chair
- First District Councilman Nathan Willett
- Third District At-Large Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley
Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee
- First District At-Large Councilman Kevin O’Neill, Chair
- Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, Vice Chair
- Fourth District Councilman Eric Bunch
- Sixth District Councilman Johnathan Duncan
- Second District At-Large Councilwoman Lindsay French
Special Committee for Legal Review
- Mayor Lucas, Chair
- Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, Vice Chair
- Sixth District At-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough
