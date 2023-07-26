Mayor Lucas announces 2023-27 city council committee assignments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced today the committee assignments for the members of the 2023-27 city council.

Lucas said the assignments will hopefully further the city’s goal to continue building a “more equitable and inclusive community for all.”

“I am proud to announce City Council committee assignments and I am confident each committee will ensure Kansas City continues to effectively move our community forward,” Lucas said. “Each of our 12 Council Members bring different life and subject-matter expertise to the Chambers each week, and I look forward to all we will accomplish together on behalf of the people of Kansas City over the next four years.”

Yesterday, Lucas announced Fifth District Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw as Mayor Pro Tem during the 2023-27 term.

Here are the assignments:

Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee

Sixth District At-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough, Chair

Mayor Lucas, Vice Chair

Fourth District At-Large Councilman Crispin Rea

Fifth District At-Large Councilman Darrell Curls

Second District Councilman Wes Rogers

Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee

Mayor Pro Tem and Fifth District Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw, Chair

Fourth District Councilman Eric Bunch, Vice Chair

First District Councilman Nathan Willett

Third District At-Large Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley

Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee

First District At-Large Councilman Kevin O’Neill, Chair

Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, Vice Chair

Fourth District Councilman Eric Bunch

Sixth District Councilman Johnathan Duncan

Second District At-Large Councilwoman Lindsay French

Special Committee for Legal Review

Mayor Lucas, Chair

Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, Vice Chair

Sixth District At-Large Councilwoman Andrea Bough

