Colorado man accused of killing woman in Kansas City hotel arrested in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Benjamin Simmons, 36, of Fort Morgan, Colorado was charged today in connection with the death of Sarah Tofoya, 37, of Sterling, Colorado.

Simmons was charged by the Clay County Prosecuting Attorney with first degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

On May 4, the Missouri State Highway Patrol began investigating the disappearance of Tafoya who was reported missing by her estranged husband after he had last spoken to her three days prior.

During that conversation, Tafoya told him she was somewhere in Clay County, Missouri, was with Simmons and “needed help.”

Later that month on May 23, a witness told investigators that Simmons had confessed to killing Tafoya in a Kansas City area hotel and disposed of her body in a wooded area in Clay County. Two days later, Simmons confessed to the killing and told investigators where he had allegedly disposed of Tafoya’s body.

Investigators searched the area and ultimately identified human remains found at the scene as Tafoya.

Simmons is being held in the Missouri Department of Corrections Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center on an unrelated probation violation. His cash-only bond is currently set at $5,000,000.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.